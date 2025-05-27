THE COMPANY WE KEEP -- Serial Killer-Inspired Chiller Starring Eric Roberts And Cary Mark -- NOW ON VOD

Poster Art THE COMPANY WE KEEP

There's a missing girl hiding in his room...and she wants to meet his mom.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Get ready to unlock the door to one of the most chilling thrillers of the year. The Company We Keep, an unsettling new drama inspired by the crimes of infamous serial killer Ed Kemper, debuts May 27, on major streaming platforms from Random Media and MarkEd films . Featuring a hauntingly resonant performance from award-winning actor Cary Mark and a strong supporting turn by Hollywood veteran Eric Roberts, The Company We Keep is a character-driven story blending true crime, personal trauma, and suspense for a gripping watch that sticks with you. Set in a small Ohio town, the film follows Carter Holcomb, a man recently released into the care of his abusive mother, whose life spirals again when he discovers a missing girl hiding in his bedroom-launching a tense chain of events involving secrets, survival, and suspicion.Also starring Natalie Duch, Sharron Jordan, and Kenny Santiago Marrero, The Company We Keep has already made waves on the festival circuit-earning Best Actor wins for Cary Mark at the Milan, Florence, and Shockfest Film Festivals, and Best Director for Jeff C. Edelstein at the London Film Awards. The second feature from Edelstein and actor Cary Marks' MarkEd Productions, The Company We Keep was inspired by the real-life crimes of Ed Kemper, the 'Co-ed Killer,' whose chilling actions in the '70s still extensively influence much of today's true crime fiction.OFFICIAL TRAILER:▶️ YouTube:▶️ Vimeo/Downloadable:The film on IMDb:LOGLINE:Recently released from prison, Carter tries to rebuild his life-until local girls start to go missing.SYNOPSIS:After returning home to live with his abusive mother, Carter Holcomb (Cary Mark) is trying to piece his life back together. But when a string of college girls go missing-and one of them turns up hiding in his bedroom-Carter finds himself pulled into a chilling investigation that hits far too close to home. Dark, intense, and rooted in real-life horror, The Company We Keep channels the twisted legacy of Ed Kemper into a fictional world where no one is safe from the past.Now availabie on Video on Demand (VOD) on major platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Vimeo on Demand, Google Play, and more. Pricing varies by format and platform.Rating: TV-MARuntime: 1 hour 44 minutesLanguage: EnglishGenre: Thriller / Horror / MysteryCREW:The Company We Keep is directed and written by Jeff C. Edelstein, who also served as a producer alongside Cary Mark and Conrad Hunziker III. The film's production team includes Mauricio Arrioja as line producer, Bill Warner, Kathleen Fojo and Flash McLemore as executive producers, and Kenny Santiago Marrero and Nicholas Nathaniel as associate producers. Cinematography is handled by Conrad Hunziker III, and David C Eichhorn, sound and editing . The makeup department is led by Allie Shehorn, while sound is managed by Michael Archacki as Ascension Post-Sound Mix Facility Manager. Visual effects are by Art Miroshin, rounding out a talented and dedicated team behind the film.Press Kit (Photos, Key Art & More):The Company We Keep.Directed by: Jeff C. Edelstein.Written by: Jeff C. Edelstein.Produced by: Cary Mark, Jeff C. Edelstein.Starring: Cary Mark, Natalie Duch, Eric Roberts, Sharron Jordan, Kenny Santiago Marrero and Santiago Cirilo.Running Time: 1hr 44min.Language: English.Genres: Mystery, Thriller, Horror.Rating: TV-MA (Suggested MPAA Rating).Distributor: Random Media.Release Date: May 27, 2025.Platforms: Amazon Prime Video, Vimeo on Demand, Google Play, and moreAbout Random Media:Random Media is a content company that acquires and distributes films on a worldwide basis through movie theaters, digital platforms, and cable, satellite, and television networks and in conventional brick and mortar retailers. Random Media is known for its commitment to building strong, supportive relationships with its filmmakers. The companies' growing library includes such acclaimed films as Hoaxed, Frank vs. God, House by the Lake and Iron Brothers.

