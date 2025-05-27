Facilitron Announces Record Growth To Start 2025: 40 New School Districts Set To Go Live This Summer

LOS GATOS, Calif., May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Facilitron, the leading platform for facility management and community space rentals, is proud to announce a strong start to 2025, with 40 new school districts across the United States preparing to go live on the Facilitron platform this summer-just in time for the 2025–2026 school year.

"Our momentum going into the new school year reflects a growing recognition by districts nationwide of the value Facilitron brings-not only in streamlining operations but in unlocking the potential of school facilities as community assets," says Facilitron CEO Jeff Benjamin. "We're honored to welcome these forward-thinking districts to the platform and to support their efforts to optimize facility usage and revenue generation."

Among the districts joining Facilitron are some of the nation's largest and most dynamic educational institutions, including:



Gwinnett County Public Schools (Georgia) – The 14th largest district in the U.S., with over 182,000 students and more than 140 schools.

Duval County Public Schools (Florida) – Serving over 129,000 students across 190 schools in Jacksonville, Florida; the 20th largest district nationally.

Lake Washington School District (Washington) – The second-largest district in Washington State, known for its innovation and community engagement. Fort Worth Independent School District (Texas) - is the largest public school district in Fort Worth, Texas, serving 72,783 students.

These new partnerships reflect a growing national trend as districts seek modern solutions to help them generate much-needed supplemental revenue from community facility rentals, while also enhancing operational efficiency and ensuring safer access to school spaces.

"We're looking forward to partnering with Facilitron to help automate and standardize our processes, eliminating a lot of administrative tasks and allowing us to be better school directors," says David Cashman with Brookwood High School of the Gwinnett Country Public Schools.

Headquartered in Los Gatos, California, Facilitron is a comprehensive and data-driven facilities management platform and public spaces rental marketplace. Its mission is to help operators like schools and cities meet community space rental needs more effectively. Facilitron integrates work orders, facility scheduling, and leasing processes into a single system-of-record, allowing operators to showcase and monetize their spaces while maintaining safety and security. Facilitron partners with more than 12,000 schools across 31 states, with billions of square feet of facility space on its platform, supporting millions of community events since its founding in 2014. In addition to software, Facilitron offers valuable business and financial services, helping schools generate additional revenue and better serve their communities. For more information about Facilitron and its services, please visit .

