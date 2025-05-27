Ssojet Launches Session Management Solution To Combat Revenue Leakage And Security Vulnerabilities In B2B Saas

SSOJet Logo

New OTP-Based Authentication System Addresses Critical Gap in User Tracking and Account Security for Enterprise Customers

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SSOJet, the leading enterprise SSO integration platform, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking session management solution featuring OTP configuration with enforced multi-factor authentication (MFA ). This innovation directly addresses a widespread but underreported challenge plaguing B2B SaaS companies : significant revenue leakage and security vulnerabilities caused by untracked user access through generic shared accounts.The Hidden Revenue Crisis in B2B SaaSA pervasive issue has emerged across the B2B SaaS landscape where enterprise customers routinely create generic email accounts such as "..." or "..." to access software platforms. This practice creates a blind spot for SaaS providers who rely on user-based or team-based pricing models, making it impossible to accurately track actual usage and bill appropriately.The implications extend far beyond lost revenue. These shared accounts represent significant security vulnerabilities, as multiple team members access systems using the same credentials, making effective session management nearly impossible. Traditional MFA implementations become compromised when authentication credentials are shared across teams, undermining the fundamental security principles these measures are designed to protect.Intelligent Session Management with Enhanced SecuritySSOJet's new solution introduces a sophisticated OTP-based authentication framework that maintains the convenience of shared access while ensuring individual accountability and security. The system generates unique, time-sensitive access tokens for each user session, even when accessing through generic company accounts.The platform automatically tracks individual user engagement patterns and session data, providing B2B SaaS companies with unprecedented visibility into actual product usage within their enterprise customer organizations. This granular tracking enables accurate billing based on real user adoption while maintaining the flexibility that enterprise customers require for team-based access.Transforming Pricing Accuracy and Security ComplianceThe solution addresses three critical business challenges simultaneously. Revenue optimization becomes possible through precise user tracking that ensures billing accuracy aligned with actual platform usage. Security posture improves dramatically as each individual session maintains unique authentication requirements, eliminating the risks associated with shared credentials and ensuring MFA integrity across all access points.Additionally, comprehensive log management capabilities provide detailed audit trails for compliance requirements, tracking individual user activities even within shared account structures. This level of detail supports enterprise security policies while simplifying administrative overhead for both SaaS providers and their customers.Market Impact and AvailabilityThe session management solution represents a significant advancement in enterprise SaaS security and business intelligence. By solving the fundamental tension between enterprise access convenience and provider visibility, SSOJet enables more sustainable and secure business relationships between B2B SaaS companies and their enterprise customers.The new session management feature is immediately available to all SSOJet customers and integrates seamlessly with existing SSO implementations. The company's turnkey approach ensures rapid deployment without requiring additional engineering resources from customer development teams.About SSOJetSSOJet provides enterprise-grade SSO integration solutions for B2B SaaS companies serving mid-market and enterprise customers. The company's platform eliminates the complexity of supporting multiple identity providers, allowing SaaS companies to focus on core product development while ensuring enterprise-grade security compliance. Based in San Francisco, SSOJet serves customers worldwide with its comprehensive authentication and identity management solutions.For more information about SSOJet's session management solution, visit

