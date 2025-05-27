Coreintegrator Announces Sage Intacct Approved A/P One Integration, Becoming An Official Sage Partner

Fully Customizable AP Automation Now Available to all Intacct Customers

HERSHEY, Pa., May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CoreIntegrator, a leader in accounts payable (AP) automation, has officially joined the Sage partner ecosystem with its A/P One solution now formally approved for integration with Sage Intacct.

Sage Intacct is a cloud native financial management platform designed to help mid-sized, service-centric businesses scale with confidence. Trusted by thousands of customers worldwide, it delivers powerful core accounting capabilities such as general ledger, AP/AR, and cash management, alongside advanced features like real-time reporting, project accounting, revenue recognition, and global consolidations. With built-in AI automation, deep multi-dimensional insights, and seamless integrations, Sage Intacct enables smarter decisions, greater agility, and long-term growth.

This integration empowers businesses using Sage Intacct with seamless, automated AP workflows custom designed for each customer to enhance efficiency and accuracy.

A/P One is a cloud-based accounts payable automation solution that simplifies the procure to pay process, eliminates manual entry, and reduces approval cycle times. Embedded with CORA, true generative AI for natural language interactions, reporting, and queries, A/P One is truly cutting-edge automation. And the recently approved integration allows Sage Intacct users to leverage A/P One's capabilities while ensuring a fully connected and efficient financial workflow to the Sage Intacct ecosystem.

"Our integration with Sage Intacct is a couple of years old, but we are proud to achieve this milestone and bring the power of A/P One to all Sage Intacct users," said Scott Reidmiller, President of CoreIntegrator. "At CoreIntegrator, we built A/P One for mid-market companies that need more than just a plug-and-play solution. They need customizable automation that actually fits the way they work without the headaches of manual workarounds or expensive enterprise tools."

Key Benefits of the A/P One Integration for Sage Intacct Users:



Seamless Procure to Pay Processing – Automate data capture, eliminate manual entry, and accelerate approvals and payment.

Fully Customizable Workflows – Automate even the most unique and complex invoice processes. When others can't, A/P One can.

CORA AI – Generative AI for natural language interactions, reporting, and queries.

Enhanced Accuracy and Compliance – Reduce errors and maintain control over financial workflows.

Real-Time Integration – Sync invoice and payment data with Sage Intacct for up-to-date financial reporting. Scalability – Support growing transaction volumes with an adaptable, cloud-based solution.

"CoreIntegrator's integration with Sage Intacct brings valuable capabilities to our customers, significantly enhancing their accounts payable workflows. By automating and simplifying invoice processing, this partnership directly supports businesses in driving greater operational efficiency and financial accuracy. We're excited about working closely with CoreIntegrator to deliver tangible benefits and continued innovation to Sage Intacct users," said Pat Schlight, Global Leader, Partner Network, Sage.

The approval of A/P One's integration with Sage Intacct reinforces CoreIntegrator's role in delivering innovative automation tools that help businesses optimize their accounts payable processes.

Looking ahead, CoreIntegrator is committed to deepening its collaboration within the Sage ecosystem by focusing on expanding solutions tailored specifically for Sage Intacct users and partners.

By continuously enhancing A/P One's capabilities and aligning with the evolving needs of Sage Intacct customers, CoreIntegrator aims to drive growth through strategic partnerships, reseller collaborations, and joint marketing initiatives. This continued investment in the Sage community will ensure that businesses leveraging Sage Intacct benefit from best-in-class automation solutions that maximize efficiency and scalability.

For more details about A/P One's integration with Sage Intacct, visit the Sage Marketplace listing here: .

To learn more about CoreIntegrator and its full suite of automation solutions, visit .

