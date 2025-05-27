Echo Global Logistics Wins Pinnacle Award For Best Overall Transportation Partner From Graphic Packaging International

Graphic Packaging awarded Echo as a best overall provider in the network

CHICAGO, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. ("Echo"), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, has been awarded the Pinnacle Award for Best Overall Transportation Partner from Graphic Packaging International. In the first year Graphic Packaging has hosted these awards, Echo was honored as the best overall provider in the network.

"We're proud to be recognized by Graphic Packaging for this award," said Sean Burke, Chief Commercial Officer at Echo. "Our teams have built a strong partnership together that has provided for a balanced relationship that enables both of our companies to grow. We're excited to support Graphic Packaging with many more years of expert service and leading technology."

Echo has worked with Graphic Packaging for the past 15 years, establishing and growing a strong partnership. This new carrier awards program hosted by Graphic Packaging also includes additional categories, such as best broker and best asset, with Echo topping the list as best overall partner. Echo offers a variety of transportation solutions, from carrier services to shipping modes. Explore the full range of Echo's industry-leading service suite at .

"Partnering with Graphic Packaging over the years has been a truly rewarding experience for both organizations," said Andrew Kimelman, Division Vice President of Client Sales at Echo. "At Echo, we're committed to delivering the same high level of innovative solutions and dedicated service that Graphic Packaging provides to the many customers who rely on them every day."

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 locations across North America, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation Solutions for all major modes, including Truckload, Partial Truckload, LTL, Intermodal, Cross-Border, Temperature-Controlled shipping and warehousing, and Warehouse Services. Named one of Newsweek's Most Trusted Companies in America, Echo leverages its advanced, web-based and mobile app technology, analyzing data from its network of more than 50,000 transportation providers to help its 35,000 clients simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit:

