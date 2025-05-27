Powera, Official Nintendo Partner, Announces Initial Lineup Of Licensed Accessories For Nintendo Switchtm 2

PowerA NSW2 Header Image

Essential Accessories for the Next Generation of Nintendo Gaming Offer Trusted Performance and Style - Controllers with Hall Effect Sensors and System Protection.

WOODINVILLE, Wash., May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerA , a global leader in gaming accessories, is proud to unveil its exciting lineup for the Nintendo SwitchTM 2 system. Designed to meet Nintendo's rigorous standards and to deliver high-performance, PowerA's new collection includes hall effect equipped controllers and protective gear for gamers ready to level up.

Embracing the brand's legacy of leadership in video game accessories, PowerA will be bringing the first, licensed controllers with Hall Effect sensors to the Nintendo Switch 2 system. Hall effect technology provides contact-free magnetic sensors in the thumbsticks delivering a more fluid pro-level feel to help with precision and longevity.

PowerA's commitment to quality and innovation is embedded in every product in the lineup. As a 20+ year trusted partner of Nintendo, each product has undergone testing through Nintendo's official licensing program to ensure optimal compatibility, safety, and durability.

Featured Products



Advantage Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch 2: Built for performance and precision, this officially licensed wired controller features Hall Effect thumbsticks for reduced drift, two mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons, a C Button for quick GameChat* access, onboard audio controls with multiple EQ modes, and anti-friction rings. A 10 ft. USB-C® cable and lightweight ergonomic design make it ideal for both competitive and everyday gaming. Available in three designs classic black, nostalgic Super MarioTM, and a vibrant collection of characters from the Mushroom Kingdom.

Slim Case for Nintendo Switch 2: A low-profile, dark heather gray, on-the-go carrying case designed to keep the Nintendo Switch 2 system protected with minimal bulk. Features a zippered outer shell, plush interior lining, built-in screen protector, integrated tabletop play stand, and storage for up to ten game cards. This slim case is the perfect accessory for gamers wanting to take their new system on the go but keep it safe. Screen Protector for Nintendo Switch 2: This 2-pack includes two screen protectors, a microfiber cloth, placement guides, dust removal stickers, and an applicator for easy, bubble-free installation.

Availability & Pricing

PowerA Nintendo Switch 2 accessories will be available this June at PowerA , Amazon, and other major retailers, for the respective prices listed below.



Advantage Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch 2 - Black: $39.99

Advantage Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch 2 – Mario Time: $39.99

Advantage Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch 2 – Mushroom Kingdom: $39.99

Slim Case for Nintendo Switch 2: $19.99 Screen Protector 2-Pack for Nintendo Switch 2: $12.99

Commitment to Compatibility

In addition to launching new gear, PowerA is actively testing and verifying forward compatibility across its current Nintendo Switch accessory catalog to support Nintendo Switch 2. More details on forward compatibility will be shared soon.

PowerA Warranty

All PowerA products, including the new Nintendo Switch 2 accessories, are backed by a two-year limited warranty.

About PowerA

PowerA creates innovative accessory products that enhance the world's best video game and mobile technology experiences. A brand known for high standards and quality manufacturing, PowerA delivers some of the most reliable products, including game controllers, cases, starter kits, and a wide collection of other accessories. PowerA products are available across the globe at major retailers including North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. To learn more, visit PowerA .

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands, the Home of Great Brands Built by Great People, designs, manufactures and markets consumer and end-user products that help people work, learn, and play. Our widely recognized brands include AT-A-GLANCE®, Five Star®, Kensington®, Leitz®, Mead®, PowerA®, Swingline®, Tilibra® and many others. More information about ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO ) can be found at .

* Internet, Nintendo Switch Online membership and Nintendo Account required for online features, including GameChat. Not available in all countries. Terms and GameChat requirements apply. nintendo. Until March 31, 2026, GameChat can be used without a Nintendo Switch Online membership. Afterwards, a Nintendo Switch Online membership will be required to use GameChat.

SOURCE PowerA

