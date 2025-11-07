Inside Anushka Shetty Stunning Net Worth Luxury Home Cars And Lifestyle

Anushka Shetty, turning 44 on 7 November 2025, is a celebrated South Indian actress known for her versatile roles, impressive career, luxurious lifestyle, and remarkable achievements in cinema and beyond.

Bollywood and South Indian cinema fans celebrated the birthday of Anushka Shetty, born as Sweety Shetty on 7 November 1981 in Mangaluru, Karnataka. Turning 44 this year, Anushka has carved a niche for herself as one of the most versatile and bankable actresses in the industry. A Tulu-speaking Bunt by birth, she holds a Bachelor of Computer Applications from Mount Carmel College, Bengaluru, and initially trained as a yoga instructor before entering films.

Anushka Shetty is among the highest-paid actresses in South Indian cinema, with an estimated net worth of Rs 120–134 crore (approx. US$16 million). Known for her box-office hits and strong screen presence, she reportedly charges around Rs 6 crore per film in 2025. In addition, her brand endorsements and annual earnings from appearances contribute significantly to her wealth.

Anushka resides in a luxurious apartment in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, a prime residential area. She also owns a spacious farmhouse near Hyderabad, reflecting her taste for comfort and privacy. These properties underscore her stature as one of the most successful actresses of her generation.

The actress enjoys a luxurious lifestyle with an impressive car collection that includes a BMW 6 Series, Audi Q5, Audi A6, and a Toyota Corolla Altis. Beyond her material success, Anushka is known for maintaining a low-profile personal life while balancing a demanding film career.

Anushka made her acting debut in the 2005 Telugu film Super and rose to superstardom with iconic roles in Arundhati, Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and Rudhramadevi. Often called the“Lady Superstar” of South Indian cinema, she is celebrated for her strong, woman-centric roles and continues to inspire fans with her dedication, talent, and grace.