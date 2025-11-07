Men Force Female Foreign Tourists For Photos On Goa Beach, Video Sparks Outrage (WATCH)

A viral video from Goa's Arambol beach sparked outrage after it showed a group of men forcing two foreign women into posing for photos. The men were seen putting their arms around the women, who appeared visibly uneasy and reluctant to participate. In a separate case from Vagator, bouncers at a local establishment allegedly behaved inappropriately with a visiting family from Varanasi, leaving them distressed.

The Goan government has vowed stern action and intensified policing after a string of disturbing harassment incidents involving tourists at some of its most popular beaches.

गोवा के अरोम्बोल बीच पर घूमने गए कुछ देशी पर्यटक विदेशी महिला पर्यटक को देखकर सेल्फी लेने लगे। विदेशी महिलाए इस दौरान असहज महसूस कर रही थी। उसी वक्त एक अन्य व्यक्ति ने पूरी घटना का वीडियो बना लिया। वीडियो सामने आने पर वे पर्यटक उलझने की कोशिश करने लगे।कृपया इस मामले का संज्ञान... twitter/QVUaAlYGWi

- Ilyas (@Ilyas_SK_31) November 4, 2025

The state tourism department condemned the incidents, clarifying that bouncers are not authorised to handle tourist-related matters. The department warned that“any form of assault, intimidation, or misconduct will invite strict action in coordination with law-enforcement authorities.”

Following the uproar, the tourism department held a meeting with Goa Police to bolster visitor safety and tighten vigilance across tourist hubs.

Tourism Director Kedar Naik denounced the behaviour, stating it was“unacceptable and does not reflect the values Goa stands for.”

“In light of the recent incidents, I have directed tourist police to intensify day and night patrolling, increase vigilance at key locations, and ensure swift response mechanisms to prevent recurrence of such incidents. These measures were initiated to reinforce a safe and secure tourism environment in the state,” Naik added.

The department also urged visitors to act responsibly and reminded tourism establishments to maintain proper conduct on their premises.

Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte reaffirmed the state's commitment, saying,“We are committed to ensuring that every visitor feels safe and comfortable here. Govt will continue to work closely with the police and tourism stakeholders to promote responsible tourism.”

For assistance or complaints, the 24x7 tourism helpline (1364) remains open for both visitors and residents.