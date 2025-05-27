Santec AOC Unveils LCOS-Based SLM-310 For 1Kw-Class Near-Infrared Laser Processing
KOMAKI, Japan, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Santec AOC Corporation (hereinafter "Santec AOC"), headquartered in Komaki City, Aichi Prefecture, has announced the development of its latest product, the SLM-310, a liquid crystal on silicon (LCOS)-based spatial light modulator engineered to withstand 1kW-class laser power in the near-infrared spectrum (1-micrometer band). Designed for advanced industrial applications such as metal 3D printing and precision laser processing, the SLM-310 combines high-reliability LCOS technology with newly developed liquid crystal materials, offering exceptional light resistance.
Logo:
New Option for Near-infrared Laser Processing
Near-infrared lasers are widely used in material processing, particularly for metals and plastics. The SLM-310 spatial light modulator significantly enhances precision and processing efficiency, and minimizes thermal effects on materials during metal processing. When integrated into laser processing machines -- such as welders, hole drillers and cutters, and metal 3D printers -- it enables more accurate and controlled processing.
The SLM-310 supports advanced laser processing techniques that are not achievable with traditional galvanometer scanner technology. By enabling beam shaping and multi-point laser irradiation with 1kW-class lasers, it delivers new value to metal additive manufacturing (3D printing) applications.
Product Innovation and Development
A reflective LCOS-based SLM enables precise phase control of light, allowing for a wide range of optical functions such as beam deflection and shape transformation. While Santec AOC has previously developed LCOS-SLMs capable of tolerating up to 500W of optical power, higher power resistance became essential for demanding metal-processing applications.
In response, the newly developed SLM-310 incorporates a water-cooling system and is designed to handle up to 1kW of laser power -- twice the light tolerance of its predecessors. This advancement significantly extends the SLM's applicability in high-power industrial environments.
Key Features
- High Resolution: WUXGA (1920 x 1200), 2.3 million pixels
- High Phase Resolution: 10-bit (1024 levels), surpassing typical 8-bit (256 levels) models
- Custom Design Options: Flexible adaptation for specific needs using Santec AOC's proprietary LCOS platform
Image of SLM-310:
The SLM-310 offers a new standard in laser modulation for industrial users demanding performance, reliability and customizability.
For an overview and detailed specifications, please refer to the product site at Santec SLM-310 ( ).
