9Th Global Fashion And Design Week Noida 2025 Surprises The World With Its Spectacular Presentation And Global Reach
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India, May 2025: The 9th edition of Global Fashion and Design Week Noida 2025, organized by AAFT School of Fashion & Design at Marwah Studios, proved to be a breathtaking celebration of creativity, culture, and couture. The event stood tall among global fashion weeks, surprising everyone with its powerful, international showcase and diverse thematic presentations.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Founder of Noida Film City and President of the Festival, opened the event by emphasizing,“Fashion is a powerful language that transcends borders. Through design, we communicate heritage, innovation, and aspiration.” His words set the tone for what would become one of the most vibrant editions of the festival to date.
The festival saw the graceful presence of several eminent personalities and industry experts, including: Padma Shri Sunita Kohli, internationally acclaimed interior designer, who reflected on the timeless synergy between fashion and space design., Thabang Linus Kholumo, Counsellor from the Kingdom of Lesotho, who lauded the cultural exchange platform provided by the forum. Deepinder Singh, renowned fashion designer, Roohi Baweja, fashion content creator and digital influencer, Divya Behl, celebrity makeup artist, and Preeti Ghai, one of India's leading fashion designers.
Adding culinary flair to the forum were master chefs: Chef Dr. Manjit Gill, legendary figure in Indian cuisine, Chef Vaibhav Soni, Chef Akhilesh Kumar, and Chef Bhanu Thakur, all of whom contributed to the gastronomic showcase highlighting global flavors. Jasveen Kaur, Senior Sourcing Director from the fashion retail industry, provided key insights into global sourcing and sustainability in design.
International cultural fashion inspirations formed the highlight of the week: Trisha showcased garments inspired by Peru, Manish Singh, Sana, and Snenha from Israel brought forward an eclectic collection reflecting modern Israeli trends, Shiny focused on the aesthetic of Azerbaijan, Priyanka impressed with a collection influenced by Russian couture, Arooba and Hira stunned the audience with garments themed around Paraguay, Divyansh, Aditya, Anshika, and Kamini represented the vibrant culture of Nepal, Monali and Bhawna showcased designs inspired by the heritage of Egypt, Dolly Chauhan elegantly presented designs reflecting the traditions of Lesotho
Special international guest Ambassador Sandeep from Dubai, UAE, extended his support and appreciation for the platform's efforts in bridging global cultures through fashion., Release of News Bulletin-Fashion Fiesta and Coffee Table book- Strut & Street by Money Gehlot were other attractions.
The weeklong event served not only as a runway for creativity but also as a runway for international dialogue, innovation, and educational exchange. It reaffirmed AAFT's commitment to making Noida a hub of global fashion education and cultural diplomacy.
Global Fashion and Design Week Noida 2025 truly emerged as a dynamic confluence of tradition and trend, proving once again that fashion can indeed unite the world.
