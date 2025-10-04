WWE Hall Of Famer Mark Henry No Longer Want Roman Reigns Vs The Rock Match Rumoured For Wrestlemania 43
The long-awaited dream match between Roman Reigns and The Rock has faced numerous setbacks, including fan backlash at WrestleMania XL and The Rock's demanding schedule.
Roman Reigns vs The Rock has been a dream match for wrestling fans for many years, with plans to headline WrestleMania multiple times, but it never came to fruition. One of the closest chances was at WrestleMania XL, where the match was set as the main event. However, fans rejected the idea because WWE had spent years building Cody Rhodes as the star for that stage, and they were unwilling to see The Rock take the spotlight from“The American Nightmare.”
The Rock's Busy Schedule
There were also rumours that WrestleMania 41 might host the match, but The Rock's busy Hollywood schedule made it impossible for him to participate. Though the match remains a possibility, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry has expressed that he is no longer interested in watching it. Speaking recently with TMZ Inside The Ring, Henry said he was hopeful before WrestleMania in prior years but not anymore.
The Tribal Chief
Henry explained that the storyline should focus on Roman Reigns gaining full support as champion within his family, rather than fear. He highlighted The Rock's heritage as“The Tribal Chief” and descendant of Peter Maivia, with the sacred 'Ula Fala' around his neck. Henry believes The Rock should evolve to become a respected babyface“chief of all chiefs” with family support, which fits better with Reigns' current character arc.
Potental Match in Saudi Arabia?
Looking ahead, WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia is rumored as a potential stage for this iconic bout despite The Rock being around 56 years old by then. While it poses challenges, many fans remain intrigued by the possibility of finally seeing Roman Reigns face The Rock in a marquee main event.
