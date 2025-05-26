Aurigo Appoints Technology Veteran Dr. Sunil Kumar Vuppala As Vice President Of AI Labs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BENGALURU, India, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurigo Software , the leading provider of capital planning and construction management software for infrastructure and facility owners, announced the appointment of Dr. Sunil Kumar Vuppala as Vice President of AI Labs. Based in Bengaluru, Dr. Vuppala will lead the company's global artificial intelligence (AI) strategy and research and development initiatives.

“Dr. Sunil Vuppala joining as Head of Aurigo AI Labs is a significant milestone in our ambition to embed AI at the heart of every product we build,” said Manish Sharma, Senior Vice President of Engineering at Aurigo Software.“Sunil pairs world-class expertise in AI/ML, agentic architectures, and data science with a proven ability to turn research into responsible and trustworthy enterprise-scale solutions. Under his leadership, we will accelerate our AI-first SaaS roadmap that delivers unprecedented value to our customers.”

Dr. Vuppala has over 20 years of experience spanning artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep learning, analytics, Internet of Things, and automation. He has built four AI-first platforms and executed 100+ AI use cases, working with over 30 clients globally. With 40+ patents to his name, including six granted in the U.S., Dr. Vuppala has authored more than 35 technical papers and delivered over 100 guest lectures in academic and industry forums.

In his new role, Dr. Vuppala will lead the development and expansion of Aurigo's AI Labs and oversee the continued evolution of its core AI solution, Aurigo Lumina. His responsibilities include integrating trustworthy, secure, and scalable AI into the company's flagship platform, Masterworks, and driving AI adoption in capital planning and construction management across infrastructure and facility owners globally.

“Aurigo is building the future of enterprise AIaaS, and it's an honor to be leading a team that's passionate about solving real-world problems,” said Dr. Vuppala when asked about his appointment.“The company's inherent culture of innovation and customer focus creates the perfect environment to push the boundaries of what AI can achieve in the infrastructure domain.”

Before joining Aurigo, Dr. Vuppala served as Director of Data Science at Ericsson's Global AI Accelerator (GAIA), where he led cross-functional teams to develop production-grade AI models across telecom, security, and visual intelligence domains. He also held senior positions at Philips Research, Infosys R&D, and Oracle, contributing significantly to research and enterprise applications in sectors including healthcare, telecom, energy, and education.

Dr. Vuppala holds advanced degrees from IIT Roorkee (M.Tech), IIIT Bangalore (Ph.D.), IIM Ahmedabad (SMP), and NLSIU Bengaluru (MBL). A passionate educator and industry volunteer, he teaches at institutions such as IIIT-B and Great Learning and serves as chair of the IEEE Computer Society Bangalore Chapter.

