Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Daniel Noboa Assumes Presidency of Ecuador

2025-05-26 04:01:59
(MENAFN) Daniel Noboa officially assumed the presidency of Ecuador, beginning his 2025–2029 term after being sworn in during a ceremony held at the National Assembly in Quito. The 37-year-old leader, who secured victory in the presidential runoff on April 13, received the presidential sash late Saturday, marking the start of his administration in front of lawmakers and international guests.

In his inaugural remarks, Noboa highlighted that combating drug trafficking and organized crime would remain a top priority for his government, pledging to maintain an unwavering focus on these challenges. He stressed that corruption would not be tolerated and called for national unity and resolve to propel Ecuador forward.

The ceremony drew prominent figures including Colombian President Gustavo Petro, Peruvian President Dina Boluarte, U.S. Secretary of Health Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who represented President Donald Trump, as well as senior diplomats from Brazil, Bolivia, Costa Rica, and several other countries.

After the formal event, Noboa engaged with supporters gathered at Independence Square, reinforcing his connection with the public as he begins his presidency.

