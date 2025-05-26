403
Turkish Leader welcomes Pakistani Prime Minister in Istanbul
(MENAFN) Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Sunday night.
Erdogan and Sharif had a meeting at the Dolmabahce Working Office, which is located in Istanbul.
As reported by the Turkish Communications Directorate, Türkiye and Pakistan two-sided connections, talked about local and international problems in the gathering.
Erdogan stated in the gathering that they will carry on operating to enhance the connections between turkey and reach the USD5 billion dollars’ trade volume objective.
Remarking that they will make great efforts to boost collaboration between the two nations in all spheres, particularly in the following sectors: energy, transportation, and defense. In addition, Erdogan stated that it is in the concern of the two nations to boost unification between them in sectors such as training, information sharing, and technological support in the battle against violence.
