Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Mofa Secretary-General Meets Austrian Envoy

Mofa Secretary-General Meets Austrian Envoy


2025-05-26 03:02:15
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) H E Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi met yesterday with Ambassador of the Republic of Austria to the State of Qatar H E Erika Bernhard. Discussions throughout the meeting focused on strengthening the collaborative ties between the two countries.

MENAFN26052025000063011010ID1109594295

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search