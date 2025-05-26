Arab Center For Artificial Intelligence Signs Mou With India's Universal AI University

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Arab Center for Artificial Intelligence (ACAI) in Qatar has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Universal AI University (UAI), India's leading higher education institution specialising in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.

This strategic agreement aims to accelerate the advancement of AI across Qatar and the region, while enhancing education, research, and innovation in this rapidly expanding field.

The agreement was signed by Eng. Khalid Abdulrahim Al-Sayed, Chairman of the Board of the Arab Center for Artificial Intelligence, and Tarundeep Singh Anand, President of Universal AI University.

The MoU lays the foundation for a long-term partnership and includes key initiatives such as collaboration in establishing a specialized research center and developing advanced training programs in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.

These efforts aim to drive innovation and produce impactful global research. A range of online and short-term educational programs will be launched to meet the growing needs of the Qatari job market for qualified AI professionals.

Eventually, a dedicated AI-focused university campus and a regional hub for high-quality education, interdisciplinary research, and technology development will be established. It will offer a variety of academic programs in AI, engineering, business administration, environmental sustainability, and emerging technologies, in line with Qatar's vision to transition into a knowledge-based economy.

Commenting on the partnership, Eng. Al-Sayed stated:“This partnership represents a bold step toward contributing to Qatar's ambitions of becoming a global hub for artificial intelligence and innovation. We believe that combining regional expertise with global academic excellence will help build an advanced knowledge-based future.”

Tarundeep Singh Anand added:“We are honored to be part of this ambitious project in Qatar. Our goal is to empower learners, researchers, and innovators to develop smart solutions that make a real-world impact.”