Heavy Rains Claim Lives in Pakistan
(MENAFN) Heavy downpours that struck northeastern and southwestern regions of Pakistan on Saturday have led to a death toll rising to 19, with over 90 individuals sustaining injuries, as per official statements released on Sunday.
Intense rainfall, accompanied by fierce gusts and lightning, battered the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provinces.
The severe weather resulted in the collapse of fragile and weakened homes, widespread power outages, and the flooding of lower-lying neighborhoods.
All of the confirmed 19 fatalities occurred in the Punjab region, according to information from the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).
The highest number of casualties was recorded in the provincial capital, "Lahore," along with other areas including "Jehlum," "Sialkot," and "Muzaffaragarh."
Numerous highways were temporarily shut down due to the hazardous weather and significantly reduced visibility, further complicating travel and rescue efforts.
In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the violent storms and heavy rainfall inflicted damage on public infrastructure and standing agricultural crops.
Additionally, strong winds uprooted trees, knocked over power lines, and toppled advertising billboards.
A number of mud-constructed and deteriorating residences also suffered damage from the intense weather conditions.
However, no deaths were reported in KP despite the destruction.
It is worth noting that on Friday, meteorological authorities had already issued an alert regarding the likelihood of strong gusts, dust-laden storms, and possible rainfall in various areas of both Punjab and KP.
