CM Mamata Banerjee Reminds Of The Necessity For Hindu-Muslim Unity, Quotes Kazi Nazrul Islam

Kolkata, May 26 (IANS) On the occasion of poet Kazi Nazrul Islam's birth anniversary, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has stressed the need for a bigger Hindu-Muslim unity in the country.

The Chief Minister, in a statement posted on the wall of her official X handle on Monday, quoted two lines by Nazrul Islam --“Mora eki brinte duti kusum Hindu-Musalman”, which means that Hindus and Muslims are like two daisies on one stalk.

In her statement, the Chief Minister also reminded what the state government, led by her during the last 14 years, had done in memory of the great poet, popularly known as“Bidrohi Kobi (rebel poet)" in the state.

“In memory of the poet, we have named Kazi Nazrul University in his name in Asansol near his birthplace, and in that region, we have named our Greenfield airport in Andal as Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport. In his honour, we have named 'Nazrul Tirtha' and 'West Bengal Kazi Nazrul Islam Academy'. We have published various research books on the poet. The poet is our ever-remembered stalwart in times of crisis!

On the issue of communal harmony, the stands of the party and the Chief Minister are very clear even amid the current conflict situation between India and Pakistan, explained a senior leader of Trinamool Congress, who refused to be named.

“Our party is wholeheartedly backing all the steps taken by the Union government for the sake of national security. There is no second opinion within the party on this issue. But at the same time, our party is totally against any attempt by vested interests to exploit the current situation to create a communal divide between the two communities. That is what the Chief Minister had subtly expressed in her message,” he said.

The Chief Minister had maintained an extremely restrained stand as regards to making comments on Operation Sindoor, through which the Indian Armed Forces crushed nine terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. A couple of Trinamool Congress leaders, who made loose comments on the operation, were censured by the party leadership