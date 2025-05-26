Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Expresses Dissatisfaction with Putin, Signals Possible New Sanctions

2025-05-26 02:24:47
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday expressed that he is “not happy” with Russian President Vladimir Putin, strongly criticizing ongoing Russian missile strikes targeting Ukrainian cities and signaling that new sanctions could be imposed on Moscow.

“I don’t know what the hell happened to Putin. He’s killing a lot of people,” Trump told reporters in New Jersey before heading back to Washington, D.C., voicing his disapproval of recent Russian attacks, including strikes on Kyiv and other major urban areas.

The latest wave of violence resulted in the deaths of at least 12 people early Sunday after Russian drones targeted Ukraine for a second consecutive night. The attacks come amid continued mutual accusations between Moscow and Kyiv over aerial assaults.

Referring to his long-standing relationship with Putin, Trump said, “We’re in the middle of talking, and he’s shooting rockets into Kyiv and other cities. I don’t like it at all.”

When asked about the possibility of sanctions in response to the escalation, Trump replied, “Absolutely,” and repeatedly emphasized his displeasure with Putin’s conduct.

“He’s killing a lot of people. I’m not happy about that,” he emphasized.

According to media reports, Trump recently told European leaders in a phone conversation that Putin has no intention of ending the war in Ukraine, believing he still holds the upper hand.

