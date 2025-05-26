Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Daniel Noboa Wins Ecuador’s Presidential Elections

2025-05-26 02:18:59
(MENAFN) Daniel Noboa, victorious in Ecuador’s presidential runoff held on April 13, was formally inaugurated for the 2025–2029 administration during a swearing-in ceremony at the National Assembly in Quito, the nation's capital city.

At 37 years old, the newly elected leader commenced his tenure after receiving the presidential insignia in front of legislators and international representatives on Saturday evening.

Noboa highlighted that addressing drug smuggling and organized criminal networks would stay at the forefront of his administration's agenda, declaring that his leadership would not “slow down” in tackling these issues.

He also stressed that there would be zero tolerance for “corruption” and insisted that Ecuador must continue to advance with “unity and determination.”

The event was attended by various dignitaries, including Colombian President Gustavo Petro, Peruvian Leader Dina Boluarte, US Secretary of Health Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who was present representing President Donald Trump, along with senior envoys from Brazil, Bolivia, Costa Rica, and additional countries.

After the official proceedings, Noboa extended greetings to his supporters who had assembled in Independence Square.

