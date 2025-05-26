Retro: Suriya’S Much-Awaited Film Shifts OTT Release Date – Check New Streaming Details

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Suriya's Retro, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, was expected on OTT in June, but the date has suddenly changed.

Retro, a romantic gangster film directed by Karthik Subbaraj after Jigarthanda Double X, is produced by Stone Bench Creations and 2D Entertainment. It stars Suriya and Pooja Hegde, alongside a stellar cast including Joju George, Jayaram, Nassar, Prakash Raj, and many others.

With cinematography by Shreyas Krishna, editing by Shafiq Muhammad Ali, and music by Santhosh Narayanan, Retro released on May 1st with high expectations. After Kanguva's setback, this film marked Suriya's comeback, which proved successful.

Made on a budget of ₹65 crore, Retro earned ₹100 crore at the box office and another ₹135 crore from audio, digital, and satellite rights, totaling ₹235 crore. Suriya donated ₹10 crore of the profit to Agaram Foundation.

After 25 days in theaters, Retro's OTT release date is announced. Expected on June 5th, it's now streaming a week earlier, from May 31st on Netflix.