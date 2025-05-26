UK-Based Oasis Neon Signs Unveils Customisable Neon Gift Range For Birthdays, Weddings, And More

Oasis Neon Signs unveils custom neon gift line-personalised, lasting signs for weddings, birthdays, anniversaries, and more across the UK

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, May 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Oasis Neon Signs, a fast-growing online neon signage company here in the UK, today launched a new line of custom neon gifts built for life's memorable events like weddings, birthdays, and anniversaries. As the demand for personalised gifts continues to rise in London and the UK in general, the company positioned itself as a go-to destination for customised, handcrafted neon artwork.

The company unveiled its latest releases during the event, open to the public, held at their 182 High Street North East Ham office. These included custom signs for different festive occasions, from names in script for newlyweds to quirky birthday slogans, heartfelt Mother's Day messages, and glowing baby names. The event with about 400 attendants was colourful and jovial as the company lit some of its neon décor pieces to make the space lively.

Speaking at the event, Sarah Steinfeld, the Lead Designer at Oasis Neon Signs, said,“If you want to impress and leave an indelible mark through a gift, you need to shift from offering the same old gifts. Get them something more appealing, like a neon sign, because it feels more personal. A neon sign as a gift is another way of saying 'I really thought about this,' plus it's something that will last for decades.”

Steinfeld said Oasis Neon Signs has pre-made and made-to-order neon signs, all built with durable LED neon flex tubing for better energy efficiency and durability than traditional glass neon. Through the company's custom neon design tool on its website , customers can choose their own phrase, font, colour, and even shape. Some of the popular customisable options include“Forever & Always” for weddings,“Happy 21st” birthday lights, and glowing initials for baby nurseries.

All signs are designed and assembled here in the UK, with the company offering up to 30% discounts on first purchases and nationwide delivery with a turnaround of 6 to 12 working days. Products arrive ready to mount, complete with mounting hardware and a dimmer remote.

"We're really seeing people using neon not just for events, but as lasting decor," said Alicia Morgan, part of the Oasis customer experience team. "It's not unusual for someone to order a sign for their wedding, and then hang it in their living room afterwards. It becomes part of their story."

Oasis Neon Signs has received tons of praise on platforms like Trustpilot, where they have a 4.9-star rating and over 80 positive reviews. Part of their praises stem from their friendly customer service, easy-to-use custom neon design tool, and consistent quality products. Beyond neon gifts, Oasis Neon Signs also caters to small businesses, offering custom-branded signage for cafes, salons, and pop-up shops.

The gifting range includes popular pre-made signs like“Home Sweet Home,”“Happy Mother's Day,” and“Make a Wish, It's Your Birthday.” However, over 70% of orders are now fully personalised. Oasis Neon Signs has also introduced themed collections throughout the year, such as Valentine's Day hearts, graduation shout-outs, and festive holiday neon lights.

“We like to say we help people say it in lights,” Morgan added.“Sometimes it's romantic. Sometimes it's hilarious. But it always means something to the person receiving it.”

To browse the latest occasion-based collections or start designing a custom gift, visit .

About Oasis Neon Signs UK

Oasis Neon Signs is a London-based signage manufacturer specialising in handcrafted, energy-efficient LED neon signs. It has built a reputation for its custom wedding signage and personalised gifts to help create unforgettable moments. Customers can turn names, lyrics, words, and ideas into glowing neon art. Each of their neon signs is made to order and shipped across the UK with a turnaround time of 6 to 12 working days. Visit to explore more of their neon sign collections.

Joseph Swamidass

Oasis Neon Signs UK

+44 7883 320097

...

Shop High-Quality Affordable Neon Signs

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.