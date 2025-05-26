Russian Drones Hit Kostiantynivka Twice Today

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On May 25, Russian forces launched three attacks on Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, including two strikes by aircraft-type UAVs, causing damage.

According to Ukrinform, the head of the Kostiantynivka City Military Administration, Serhiy Horbunov, reported the attacks on Facebook .

" On May 25, Russian occupation forces once again targeted Kostiantynivka. Throughout the day, three strikes were recorded-two drone attacks and one airstrike. The first attack occurred at 11:40 when the enemy launched an airstrike on the outskirts of the city. Fortunately, there were no casualties or damage," Horbunov wrote.

Later in the day, Russian forces targeted Kostiantynivka with a Molniya-1 attack UAV, damaging the facade of an administrative building. No casualties were reported.

Around 16:00, another Molniya-1 drone struck a healthcare facility, damaging its facade. No injuries were reported.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian forces struck Kostiantynivka with a FAB bomb, killing one woman and injuring three others.