Injury Toll In Russia's Overnight Attack On Kyiv Region Rises To 33

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In Kyiv region, the number of people injured during the Russian missile and drone attack overnight on May 25 has increased to 33.

This was reported by Mykola Kalashnyk, Head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

Kalashnyk stated that the region continues to actively address the aftermath of the overnight enemy attack, with all regional emergency services involved.

According to him, 33 people were injured, including seven children.

Nineteen of the injured are being treated at seven medical facilities. Kalashnyk emphasized that full medical assistance is being provided and that none of the injuries are life-threatening. Seven of the injured are in satisfactory (mild) condition, while 12 are in moderate condition.

Those who received outpatient care have not returned for further medical help.

Kalashnyk noted that assistance is being provided on-site at every location hit by the attack.

In Makariv, 39 private homes were damaged or destroyed. Two emergency tents from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine have been set up in the area, offering food and other aid to residents.

Kalashnyk also reported that necessary construction materials have already been allocated from the material reserve fund.

He thanked the partners and noted that charitable organizations such as Hansen's Mission in Ukraine, ROKADA, and GEM are providing building materials. Additionally, Hansen's Mission in Ukraine has organized temporary housing for families whose homes were destroyed in the Hansen's Miracle Village.

Construction workers, together with homeowners, are performing urgent repairs to protect homes from the elements.

DTEK Kyiv Regional Electric Grids have started restoring electricity.

A commission is working on-site to assess the damage to homes for inclusion in the register of damaged property.

"We must work in coordination so that people can receive compensation for destroyed or damaged property," Kalashnyk stressed.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russia launched a massive air attack on Ukraine overnight on May 25. Earlier, it was reported that four people were killed and 31 injured in Kyiv region.