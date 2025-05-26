About 40 Houses Damaged In Khmelnytskyi Region Due To Russian Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Approximately 40 private houses have been damaged in Khmelnytskyi region as a result of a Russian attack.

This was reported on Telegram by Head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration Serhii Tiurin, according to Ukrinform.

"Around 40 private houses have been damaged. Coordination is underway with all necessary services, actions to eliminate the consequences have been planned," the message states.

Tiurin recalled that four people were killed in the attack. Five local residents sustained shrapnel wounds, including a minor and an elderly woman who is in serious condition in the hospital.

Rescue teams and police are working at the scene. Tents from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and the Red Cross Society are being set up. Psychologists are also on-site providing assistance.

Russian missile hits industrial facility induring overnight attack

Local agricultural producers have joined the effort, providing necessary equipment and manpower. Utility services have begun covering damaged buildings and windows with plastic sheeting. Temporary accommodations in hotels have been arranged for those who lost their homes, the head of the regional administration reported.

During the air raid alert, regional air defense forces shot down seven cruise missiles and four Shahed-type drones, he added.

Russian attack inregion kills three children, 12 civilians injured

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces attacked Khmelnytskyi overnight, killing four and injuring five civilians.