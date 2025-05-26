Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Missile Hits Industrial Facility In Ternopil During Overnight Attack

2025-05-26 01:43:25
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During a nighttime attack on Ternopil, a Russian missile struck an industrial facility, sparking a fire that spread across 1,000 square meters.

According to Ukrinform, the head of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration, Viacheslav Nehoda, reported this on Telegram .

"At 02:56, during a nighttime enemy attack, a cruise missile - preliminarily identified as a Kalibr - hit an industrial building in the city's industrial zone. The strike caused partial damage and ignited a fire. The blaze is currently burning in isolated areas within the workshop, covering a total area of 1,000 square meters. Firefighting operations are ongoing," the statement reads.

Windows in nearby residential buildings were damaged.

Specialized emergency services have been deployed to manage the aftermath and assess damage to infrastructure and private property.

Read also: Combined Russian attack: Industrial facility damaged in Pavlohrad

As of now, no casualties have been reported, according to Nehoda.

Earlier reports said that Russian forces had launched another large-scale overnight attack on Ukraine.

Illustrative photo / Ukraine's State Emergency Service

