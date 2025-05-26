Rakesh Roshan Shows Off Age-Defying Fitness Routine; Tiger Shroff Has The Best Reaction!
At 75, Roshan's unwavering commitment to fitness has left both fans and fellow celebrities inspired - drawing praise from stars like Tiger Shroff and Anupam Kher for his incredible discipline and energy. On Monday, the ace filmmaker took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of him where he is seen doing an intense workout. The video shows Rakesh Roshan effortlessly moving through boxing drills, leg workouts, and even sharing a few laughs with playful pranks - proving that age hasn't dimmed his energy and dedication to fitness.
The 'Krrish' director is also seen lifting weights and performing exercises using balls and battle ropes. Sharing his video from the gym, Rakesh wrote in the caption,“It's not about being healthy-it's about feeling your best every day.” Reacting to his post, veteran actor Anupam Kher commented,“Har har Mahadev!.” Tiger Shroff wrote,“Lovely sir.” Vicky Kaushal's father and action director Sham Kaushal commented,“Kaya baat. So inspiring. Rakeshji.”
Even Rakesh Roshan's followers flooded the comments section with praise, lauding his discipline and strength. One user wrote,“You are a true inspiration sir.” Another called the director a“real superhero.”
Meanwhile, the filmmaker had recently announced his son and Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's directorial debut. He shared a sweet note that read,“Duggu 25yrs back I launched you as an actor, and today again, after 25 years, you are being launched as a director by two filmmakers, Aditya Chopra & myself, to take forward our most ambitious film #Krrish4. Wish you all the success in this new avatar with good wishes and blessings!”
“Krrish 4” will be produced by Yash Raj Films in association with Rakesh Roshan. Hrithik is set to juggle both direction and acting responsibilities in the upcoming film, taking on the dual role while reprising his iconic character as the titular superhero of the franchise.
