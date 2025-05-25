JS Investments Launches New Shariah-Compliant Capital Protected Fund: JS Islamic Sarmaya Mehfooz Fund – Plan 1 (2025)

KARACHI, SINDH, PAKISTAN, May 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Karachi, May 2025 - JS Investments Limited (JSIL), Pakistan's oldest private sector asset management company, announces the launch of JS Islamic Sarmaya Mehfooz Fund – Plan 1 (2025 ) , a Shariah-compliant capital protected scheme designed for investors seeking capital security alongside the opportunity for Halal returns.

This fund is structured under SECP's approved shell structure as an open-end scheme with a defined maturity of 20 months. It combines a low-risk capital protection strategy with shariah compliant equity exposure of up to 25%, offering a pathway for potential returns, while preserving the principal for investors who remain invested till maturity.

With a minimum investment of PKR 5,000 and an initial price of PKR 100 per unit, the fund is designed to be widely accessible. The subscription window opens from 27th May 2025 and will remain active until 16th June 2025.

The investment strategy adopts a dual-segment allocation model:

.The capital protection segment invests in low-risk, Shariah-compliant fixed income instruments such as GOP Ijarah Sukuks, AA-rated Islamic bank deposits, and approved Mudarabah or Murabaha placements, aiming to preserve the investor's principal over the plan's duration.

.The growth segment allocates up to 25% in Shariah-compliant equities, selected to deliver upside potential in line with market opportunities and investor risk appetite.

The fund's performance benchmarks are aligned with the PKISRV for fixed income and the KMI-30 Index for equities, ensuring a transparent and market-relevant performance comparison.

Ms. Iffat Zehra Mankani, CEO of JS Investments Limited, remarked:

“This launch reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering investment solutions that combine prudence with potential. The JS Islamic Sarmaya Mehfooz Fund offers a Shariah-compliant pathway for investors to grow their wealth-ethically, securely, and within a clearly defined investment horizon. It is tailored for individuals seeking a well-structured, short-tenure solution without compromising their values or appetite for opportunity.”

The fund is managed under the guidance of Al Hilal Shariah Advisors, and its financial reporting and governance structures are overseen by A.F. Ferguson & Co., Chartered Accountants, and Digital Custodian Company Limited as the trustee.

With this offering, JS Investments reaffirms its role as a trusted partner in helping Pakistanis build secure financial futures-by combining capital protection, Halal growth potential, and best-in-class governance.

For more information, please visit or call our toll-free investor line at 0800-00887.

Disclaimer:

All investments in mutual funds are subject to market risks. Capital protection is targeted based on the investment structure and is valid only for investors who hold their units until maturity. Early redemptions may be subject to contingent load deductions. The fund does not offer guaranteed returns. Please review the offering documents carefully to understand the investment policies, associated risks, and applicable fees. The fund adheres strictly to Shariah principles, avoiding interest-based income and investing in instruments backed by real, tangible assets.

