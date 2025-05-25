TCL Unveils Next-Generation Mini LED TVS And Smart Appliances

TCL Electronics, the world's No.1 Mini LED TV brand and a global pioneer in cutting-edge technology, officially unveiled its 2025 product lineup at an exclusive launch event in Jeddah. The event marked a major milestone in TCL's regional expansion, showcasing its latest QD-Mini LED televisions, the innovative VoxIN smart air conditioner, and a suite of next-generation appliances and mobile devices tailored for modern Saudi lifestyles.

Reimagining Home Entertainment: The 2025 QD-Mini LED TV Lineup

TCL unveiled its cutting-edge QD-Mini LED TV lineup, featuring the C6K, C7K, C8K, and flagship X11K models each engineered to set new benchmarks in brightness, color accuracy, and audio immersion. With advanced dimming zones and high refresh rates, the series delivers an exceptional viewing experience across all content types. The C6K combines high performance with accessibility, the C7K elevates sound quality with premium audio technology, the C8K boasts a virtually borderless design and stunning HDR clarity, while the X11K stands as TCL's most advanced display, offering ultra-precise dimming and industry-leading dynamic range. Reinforcing its leadership in large-screen innovation, TCL also spotlighted its standout 115-inch QD-Mini LED TV, part of its acclaimed XL Collection.

TCL VoxIN: A Smart Air Conditioner That Understands Arabic

TCL also introduced its revolutionary VoxIN Smart Air Conditioner, built with offline voice command functionality in Arabic, making it one of the first ACs to cater to local language needs without requiring an internet connection. Integrated with TCL HOME and T-AI energy-saving technology, VoxIN enables real-time electricity monitoring, self-cleaning, and up to 37% energy savings a perfect fit for the smart, efficient Saudi home.

Expanding Everyday Innovation: Appliances and Mobile Devices

The showcase extended beyond home entertainment with the debut of TCL's new range of smart appliances and connected devices, including refrigerators, washing machines, smartphones, and tablets. Featuring advanced technologies, energy-saving functions, and sleek, modern designs, these innovations are purpose-built for smart living and day-to-day convenience. This expansion underscores TCL's commitment to enriching the lives of Saudi consumers through intelligent solutions that blend innovation, practicality, and lifestyle.

Mohammad Hassan Hashish, COO of Al-Assayi Electronics, commented,“We are proud to bring TCL's latest innovations to the Saudi market. These launches reflect our shared commitment to delivering future-ready solutions that elevate the user experience.”

Jason Sui, General Manager of TCL Saudi Arabia, added,“This launch demonstrates our dedication to growing in the Kingdom and providing consumers with premium technology that reflects both global excellence and local relevance.”