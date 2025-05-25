Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Abu Dhabi: Fire Breaks Out At Warehouse In Mussaffah Area Evacuated

2025-05-25 02:22:37
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

A massive fire that broke out at a warehouse in Abu Dhabi's Mussaffah industrial area on Sunday was brought under control, Abu Dhabi Police confirmed.

Firefighting teams from Abu Dhabi Police and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority responded promptly, working together to contain the blaze.

Authorities swiftly evacuated and secured the surrounding area to ensure the safety of nearby workers and residents. No injuries or casualties have been reported.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Post-fire safety procedures are now underway, including cooling and smoke extraction operations.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes as emergency operations continue. In a public advisory, police urged residents and media to rely solely on official sources for information, warning against the spread of rumours or unverified reports.

MENAFN25052025000049011007ID1109592992

