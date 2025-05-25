Crude Oil Weekly Forecast - 25/05: Test Traders (Chart)

403
- WTI Crude Oil did achieve a brief high within sight of the 64.000 USD price on Tuesday after a brief spike higher. However, after starting to reverse lower from this sudden show of buying, WTI Crude Oil began to steadily creep lower again and fell back to prices it has essentially tested since the first week of April. On the 1st of April WTI Crude Oil was near 70.000 USD, by the 9th of April the commodity was below the 55.000 USD mark. The low for WTI Crude Oil last week was around 59.900 and interestingly this was achieved on Friday. What some fundamental traders may be considering regarding behavioral sentiment in WTI Crude Oil is the notion that the commodity tested its low for the week going into the U.S Memorial Day weekend.
- It does take a while to set infrastructure up in order to drill for WTI Crude Oil, but the sentiment generated by the pro-energy stance of the White House has created the realization that supply will remain efficient. This creates headwinds on WTI's ability to traverse beyond values that resistance has proven durable. On the 23rd of April WTI Crude Oil did touch a high around 64.750, but by early May the price of the commodity was challenging 56.000 USD.
