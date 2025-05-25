Why Iceland Is Becoming A Glacier Graveyard





Iceland's glaciers are among the fastest-melting ice sheets in the world. Both the sea and land are rising as a result, with consequences for tourism and shipping.

Iceland's glaciers are melting so fast that future generations may wonder how the country got its name. The northern European island nation has lost 70 of its 400 glaciersExternal link . In the past 25 years, the total area of Iceland's ice has shrunk by about a tenth while glacier thickness has dropped by an average of one metre a year, Hrafnhildur Hannesdóttir of the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) tells SWI swissinfo.

“The rate of glacial mass loss is among the highest in the world,” Hannesdóttir, the national correspondent for the Swiss-based World Glacier Monitoring Service (), added via email.

As the impact of melting ice become increasingly evident, the Nordic nation is preparing for a future with fewer or even no glaciers.

A glacier graveyard in Iceland

In 2014, glaciologists had declared the Okjökull Glacier, in the centre of the country,“dead” due to human-caused climate change, the first such declaration for an Icelandic glacier.

The glacier didn't disappear completely, but it had become so thin that it was no longer being pulled by gravity down the mountainside. For the first time in tens of thousands of years, the glacier had stopped moving, a recent scientific paperExternal link explains.

Other glaciers may share the same fate. In 2024, Iceland became home to the world's first glacier graveyard, a project initiated by Rice University in Houston in the United States.

Fifteen tombstones carved into the ice near the capital Reykjavik commemorate glaciers around the world that disappeared or are endangered due to climate change. They include the Pizol glacier in eastern Switzerland, which was declared extinct in 2019.

The glacier cemetery in Iceland. Josh Okun / joklarannsoknafelag

Glaciers currently cover about 11% of Iceland's land area (in Switzerland they cover 2%). Iceland lost more glacier mass between 2000 and 2010 than in the years since, Hannesdóttir notes. The reason for this slowdown could be the influence of North Atlantic winds on the island's climate.

Nevertheless, Iceland's large glaciers such as Mýrdalsjökull, Langjökull and Vatnajökull – the largest in Europe by volume – are retreating by several hundred metres a year. If temperatures continue to rise, Iceland will be virtually ice-free in 200 yearsExternal link .

Evolution of the Hoffellsjökull glacier in Iceland from 1989 to 2020. LMÍ (left) and Kieran Baxter / islenskirjoklar (right)

Glacier runoff to generate electricity

Glacier meltwater in Iceland is used to generate hydroelectric power, which accounts for about 73% of the electricity produced in Iceland (the rest comes from geothermal energy). Since the amount of water flowing from glaciers is expected to increase due to global warming, Iceland will likely expand its hydroelectric power output in the coming decades.

After that, however, the water running off glaciers will slow down. Iceland is expected to reach“peak water” – when meltwater runoff from glaciers is at its maximum level – in 40 to 50 yearsExternal link . In the Swiss Alps, the peak has already been reached in some regions and will be reached in others in the next few years.

How much Iceland's glacier meltwater increases in the coming years will depend on the climate in the North Atlantic. That includes the so-called cold blob, an area of the ocean where the air has cooled instead of warmed like the rest of the planet, says Hannesdóttir.

>> Swiss glaciers are also melting faster and faster. The following article shows the possible domestic and international consequences:

