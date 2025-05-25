Death Toll Rises To Six In China Mountain Torrent
The disaster hit Sanshe Village in Longsheng county, Guilin City, early Friday morning, Xinhua news agency reported.
Nine search and rescue teams have been deployed to carry out the rescue operations. As of 6 p.m. Sunday, two people remain missing.
The search efforts remain intense and orderly, with all parties continuing high-intensity sweeps, according to local authorities.
Due to its geography and various climates, China is exposed to an array of natural disasters, including earthquakes, floods, forest fires, and typhoons.
Meanwhile, on Thursday, at least four people died and 17 remain missing after torrential rain triggered landslides in China's southwestern Guizhou province.
The military was deployed to assist in rescue efforts.
Two died in Changshi township, and two from nearby Qingyang village, where 19 people from eight different households were initially trapped after being hit by a landslide.
China is facing hotter and longer heatwaves and more frequent and unpredictable heavy rain as a result of climate change.
The country is especially vulnerable to the effects of climate change, authorities have said, because of its huge population.
Authorities initiated their third-highest emergency response for heavy rain in mountainous Guizhou as well as the nearby provinces of Hunan and Jiangxi.
More than 400 emergency staff, including military officers and firefighters, were sent to assist in the rescue mission.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- Gnosis Launches Circles 2.0: A Trust-Based Digital Currency Where Users Issue Their Own Tokens Over Time
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment