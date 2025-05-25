403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
PM Modi Chairs NDA Cms Meet In Delhi, Charts Post-Operation Sindoor Strategy
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a high-level NDA Chief Ministers' conclave in Delhi, focusing on post-Operation Sindoor strategies on May 25. The meeting emphasized national security, caste enumeration, and good governance. Resolutions lauding the armed forces and PM Modi's leadership were adopted. Discussions also covered upcoming milestones, including the first anniversary of Modi 3.0, International Yoga Day, and the 50th anniversary of the Emergency.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Stocktwits Launches Cryptotwits, Bridging Traditional Finance And Crypto For 10M+ Investors
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- B2BROKER Launches First-Ever Turnkey Liquidity Provider Solution
- AR.IO Launches Credit Card Payments For Web3 Identity And Hosting On Arweave
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
CommentsNo comment