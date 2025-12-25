Why You Must Stop Answering Can You Hear Me? Calls Immediately

MENAFN - Budget and the Bees)

Your phone rings. It is a number you do not recognize, but it looks local, so you pick up. A pleasant voice on the other end says,“Oh, my headset is acting up. Can you hear me?” It seems like a polite, normal question. Instinctively, you say,“Yes.”

Congratulations, you likely just flagged yourself as a target. You probably did not authorize a massive financial transaction with that single word, but you gave them something valuable: confirmation that you are real. This simple three-word question is often a trap designed to verify your number for future harassment. Here is why you need to hang up immediately.

The Reality of the Voice Scam

For years, warnings circulated that hackers could use a recording of your“Yes” to sign verbal contracts. Experts have found little evidence that this actually happens. Most financial institutions require far more than a voice recording to authorize payments. They need passwords, PINs, or card numbers.

However, modern technology brings new risks. Advanced AI tools can now clone voices with short audio samples. While using a simple“Yes” to steal your identity is difficult, giving scammers any sample of your voice is unwise. The bigger immediate threat is far simpler.

It Marks You as a“Live” Target

Answering the phone confirms that your number is active and that a human answers it. Robocallers use automated dialers to call thousands of numbers every day. Most of these lines are dead or disconnected.

By picking up and speaking, you move your phone number from the“maybe” list to the“premium” list. Scammers sell these lists of verified active numbers to other criminals. One answered call often leads to an avalanche of spam calls in the following weeks.

The Robocall Evolution

Technology has made these calls terrifyingly realistic. They use AI-generated voices that sound like a confused grandmother or a busy office worker. Some scripts include background noise like typing or traffic to lower your defenses.

The question“Can you hear me?” triggers a reflex. We are socially conditioned to be helpful. We want to reassure the person that the line is clear. Scammers exploit this social contract to bypass your skepticism and keep you on the line long enough to verify your presence.

How to Protect Yourself

The best defense is silence. If you answer a call from an unknown number, do not speak first. Wait for them to say something. If there is a pause or a click, hang up. That is usually the autodialer attempting to connect.

If a voice asks,“Can you hear me?” or“Is this [Your Name]?” do not answer directly. Instead, ask a question back:“Who is calling?” or“What is this regarding?” Scammers relying on a rigid script will often hang up if you deviate from their expected path.

What to Do If You Said“Yes”

If you realize you have already done this, do not panic. You likely have not lost any money yet. Be vigilant. Check your bank statements and phone bills closely for the next few months. Look for small, unauthorized charges that criminals use to test accounts.

Additionally, consider signing up for a robocall blocking service. Use the“Silence Unknown Callers” feature on your smartphone. It sends anyone not in your contacts straight to voicemail. This saves you from the temptation to be polite to a machine.

Don't Be Polite, Be Safe

Your phone is a gateway to your personal life. You do not owe a stranger on the other end of the line your time or your voice. In 2026, skepticism is your best security system. Hang up, block the number, and move on.

Do you still answer calls from unknown numbers, or do you let everything go to voicemail? Let us know your strategy in the comments!