Your Work Life Could Be Making Your Dog Depressed, Study Reveals
Work stress is a common issue in the UK, affecting around 700,000 people each year and causing an estimated 16 million lost working days, the report further added. The team of psychologists from Radford University in Virginia wanted to see if family dogs could also be affected by their owners' stress.
They asked 85 adults who owned dogs to observe their pets on days when they came home feeling stressed, as well as on less stressful days or days off. Owners were asked to watch for signs that their dogs were unhappy, such as excessive whimpering or a poor appetite.
The results, published in the journal Scientific Reports, showed dogs clearly became more stressed on days when owners complained about problems at work. Even just thinking about stressful work issues seemed to affect the dogs' moods.
The researchers said:“Dogs are highly sensitive animals who can 'catch' the emotions and feelings of humans. They experience increases in stress when their owner does. Given most people view their pets as family, protecting them against stress may encourage them to resist engaging in ruminative thoughts about work.”
Previous studies have shown dogs become upset when they hear their owners cry. The team also noted that dogs' advanced sense of smell might help them detect rising levels of cortisol, a hormone released when the body is stressed.
The study highlights the strong emotional bond between dogs and their owners, and the need to keep pets' wellbeing in mind after a hard day at work.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
CommentsNo comment