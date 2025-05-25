Hockey: Indian Junior Women’S Team Beats Chile 2-1 In The Four Nations Tournament

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) The Indian junior women's hockey team began its friendly Four Nations Tournament on a positive note with a 2-1 win over Chile in Rosario, Argentina on May 25. Sukhveer Kaur (39') and Kanika Siwach (58') were the goalscorers for India. Javeria Saenz (20') scored the only goal for Chile.

Chile's Javeria Saenz broke the deadlock in the 20th minute to give her side a slim lead heading into the second half. India however, promptly replied with an equalising goal in the third quarter courtesy of Sukhveer Kaur in the 39th minute.

In the dying minutes of the match, Kanika Siwach scored the winning goal in the 58th minute to ensure India's victory. The team will next play against Uruguay on May 26 (as per IST).

Speaking about the importance of the friendly matches, Indian junior women's hockey team coach Tushar Khandker had said, "We are preparing for the Junior World Cup later this year, and since the tour to Rosario is a Four Nations tournament, we are looking to identify the best of the best from this squad with the World Cup in mind. Our aim is to gain as much experience as possible and assess where we stand based on past performances to understand how much we have improved."

When asked about the opposition teams, Khandker added, "Whenever you play an international match - be it a tour, bilateral series, test match, or tournament - you are representing India. So, the objective is always to give your best and perform to your full potential, regardless of the opponent. Our main focus in this tournament will be to execute our strategies effectively and give the girls as many match opportunities as possible, so they can gain the experience and confidence needed ahead of the Junior World Cup."