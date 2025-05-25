Why Ashutosh Rana Wants To Act In A Film Directed By His Wife Renuka Shahane
Expressing admiration for her creative talents, Ashutosh revealed his keen interest in collaborating with her on an upcoming project, marking a new chapter in their artistic journey together. When asked about collaborating with his wife Renuka Shahane on screen, Rana expressed his strong desire to work under her direction. The 'Sangharsh' actor told IANS,“Till date, audiences have only seen us together in a marital context. I want her to direct me because she is a great actress, a talented writer, and an excellent director. I'm eager to work as an actor under her direction.”
Ashutosh Rana got married to Renuka Shahane in 2001. They have two sons. For the unversed, the couple first crossed paths during a preview of a Hansal Mehta film. Although the movie was never released, it marked the beginning of their fortunate meeting. March 25 marks their 24th wedding anniversary, and both took to social media to celebrate it in a special way. Ashutosh and Renuka shared a heartwarming video featuring moments from their wedding day.
On the professional front, the veteran actor has lent his voice to the character of Chand Bardai in the historical drama 'Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan.'
Sharing his thoughts on being part of the show, Ashutosh Rana shared, "It is a matter of immense pride and joy for me to lend my voice as the narrator for this magnificent historical saga. As a child, I grew up listening to stories about Prithviraj Chauhan, tales of his unmatched bravery, wisdom, and spirit.”
“Those stories left a deep impact on me, and to now be part of bringing that legend to life is truly special." As an actor, I've always believed that voice holds great power. Through this narration, I aim to bring depth, dignity, and intensity to the story. The emotions I carry rooted in strength, passion, and respect, resonate closely with the spirit of this show,” added Rana.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
CommentsNo comment