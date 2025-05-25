Why Ashutosh Rana Wants To Act In A Film Directed By His Wife Renuka Shahane

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) Veteran actor Ashutosh Rana shared his excitement about the prospect of working under the direction of his wife and actress Renuka Shahane.

Expressing admiration for her creative talents, Ashutosh revealed his keen interest in collaborating with her on an upcoming project, marking a new chapter in their artistic journey together. When asked about collaborating with his wife Renuka Shahane on screen, Rana expressed his strong desire to work under her direction. The 'Sangharsh' actor told IANS,“Till date, audiences have only seen us together in a marital context. I want her to direct me because she is a great actress, a talented writer, and an excellent director. I'm eager to work as an actor under her direction.”

Ashutosh Rana got married to Renuka Shahane in 2001. They have two sons. For the unversed, the couple first crossed paths during a preview of a Hansal Mehta film. Although the movie was never released, it marked the beginning of their fortunate meeting. March 25 marks their 24th wedding anniversary, and both took to social media to celebrate it in a special way. Ashutosh and Renuka shared a heartwarming video featuring moments from their wedding day.

On the professional front, the veteran actor has lent his voice to the character of Chand Bardai in the historical drama 'Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan.'

Sharing his thoughts on being part of the show, Ashutosh Rana shared, "It is a matter of immense pride and joy for me to lend my voice as the narrator for this magnificent historical saga. As a child, I grew up listening to stories about Prithviraj Chauhan, tales of his unmatched bravery, wisdom, and spirit.”

“Those stories left a deep impact on me, and to now be part of bringing that legend to life is truly special." As an actor, I've always believed that voice holds great power. Through this narration, I aim to bring depth, dignity, and intensity to the story. The emotions I carry rooted in strength, passion, and respect, resonate closely with the spirit of this show,” added Rana.