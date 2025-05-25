Santa Monica Seafood Voluntarily Recalls Atlantic Salmon Portions With Seafood Stuffing Due To Undeclared Soy
|
Atlantic salmon portions with seafood stuffing
|
Aldi
|
16oz
|
Jun.02.25
The product date code can be found on the white portion of the label located on the front of the package, beneath the product image.
The supplier identified the problem during a routine inspection of label proofs from a completed production batch. This recall was initiated because the product contains soy, a known allergen, but the packaging does not list it as an ingredient. This labeling error means that individuals with a soy allergy may unknowingly consume the product.
This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Consumers who purchased Atlantic Salmon Portions with Seafood Stuffing from Aldi are urged to return the product to the store for a full refund. For questions, consumers may contact Santa Monica Seafood at 1-800-969-8862, Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. PST.Company Contact Information
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
CommentsNo comment