Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kellogg Says Pows Exchange 'Most Positive Outcome' Of Istanbul Talks

2025-05-25 12:04:39
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Presidential Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg has responded to the recent prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia that took place on Friday.

As reported by Ukrinform, Kellogg posted this on the social media platform X .

“The most positive outcome of last week's UKR-RU technical talks in Istanbul: 1,000 soldiers per side set for repatriation, with 400+ already returned,” Kellogg wrote.

He expressed gratitude to Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov for his role in achieving this result.

“We need a ceasefire, and the killing needs to stop,” Kellogg added.

Read also: SBU releases exclusive footage of 390 Ukrainians freed from captivity

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on May 23, as part of the“1,000 for 1,000” exchange, 390 Ukrainian prisoners of war returned home.

