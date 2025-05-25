Kellogg Says Pows Exchange 'Most Positive Outcome' Of Istanbul Talks
As reported by Ukrinform, Kellogg posted this on the social media platform X .
“The most positive outcome of last week's UKR-RU technical talks in Istanbul: 1,000 soldiers per side set for repatriation, with 400+ already returned,” Kellogg wrote.
He expressed gratitude to Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov for his role in achieving this result.
"We need a ceasefire, and the killing needs to stop," Kellogg added.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, on May 23, as part of the“1,000 for 1,000” exchange, 390 Ukrainian prisoners of war returned home.
