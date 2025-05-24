Look: Rare Fish Spotted In Fujairah In Signs Of UAE's Marine Ecosystem Recovery

A rare fish species has been recently spotted off the coast of Fujairah by seasoned Emirati diver and marine photographer Saleh Mohammed Al Zahouri, in what is being seen as a positive sign for the region's recovering marine ecosystem.

Al Zahouri, 49, who has been diving professionally since 1998, encountered the elusive fish during a routine dive a few days ago. Known locally as Al Hilali, or“the crescent one,” and scientifically classified under the Sweetlips family , the fish is rarely seen in the waters of Fujairah.

“It caught me completely off guard,” Al Zahouri told Khaleej Times.“Its colour was striking, but what surprised me was that it was swimming alone. Sweetlips are usually found in groups, so seeing a solitary one was highly unusual.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Al Zahouri, who has spent more than 24 years documenting marine life in Fujairah, immediately captured images of the fish using his underwater camera. He noted that the discovery was not just rare, but also deeply symbolic.

“I have never seen this species here before. Divers experience the sea differently from fishermen. We are part of the environment, and we see firsthand how it changes,” he said.

'The sea is healing'

The sighting, according to Al Zahouri, may indicate a broader recovery of marine biodiversity in the area, which has endured environmental challenges such as red tide events and cyclones.

“Seeing this fish here tells me the sea is healing,” he said.“Thanks to initiatives like coral reef farming, the marine habitat is becoming more balanced and welcoming to rare species.”

Mahmoud Hassan Suleiman Al Ali, chairman of the Fujairah Fishermen's Association, confirmed that the sweetlips fish is indeed a rare sight in local waters. He added that it belongs to the same family as other locally known species like Aboud Sanqour and Al Mutawa, whose populations have declined in recent years.

“Some species are showing signs of recovery due to improved regulations and fishing restrictions,” said Al Ali.“Documentation from divers like Saleh plays a vital role in helping us understand what is happening beneath the surface.”

As environmental protection efforts continue along the UAE coastline, Al Zahouri remains dedicated to diving and sharing insights from the depths of the sea.

“This fish may be small,” he said,“but to me, it represents what is possible when we truly care for our oceans.”