UAE: Residents Urged To Take Gas Safety Precautions As Temperatures Hit Over 50°C

As summer temperatures in the UAE soar past 50 degrees Celcius in some areas, safety experts are urging residents and restaurant operators to take extra precautions when handling cooking gas to prevent accidents and fires. This comes after recent fires at restaurants in Al Barsha, which were reportedly caused by gas leaks.

When the mercury hits extreme levels, like it has recently, gas cylinders can become dangerous if not stored and handled properly. Mohamed Auon, General Manager at Alaman Gas LPG Bottling Plant in Ajman, explains that high temperatures can cause gas to expand inside the cylinder, increasing pressure and the risk of leaks.

“Always keep cylinders in shaded, well-ventilated areas and away from direct sunlight or heat sources,” he said.“And never store them in closed or poorly ventilated rooms, especially in summer.”

He also mentioned the importance of regular leak checks.“Use a soap solution to check for leaks, and always turn off the main valve when not using gas appliances.”

Warning signs you should never ignore

Auon said there are some clear red flags people must act on immediately:



The smell of gas

A hissing sound near gas pipes or appliances

Dead plants near the gas source

Feeling dizzy, nauseous, or having difficulty breathing Weak or flickering flames and unusual burner noises

“These are all signs something could be seriously wrong,” he said.“If you notice any of these, leave the area and call emergency services right away.”

Confined kitchens are a hidden danger

Faisal El Mais, country manager of Arabian Unigaz, said that poor ventilation is one of the biggest risks in kitchens, especially small or crowded ones.

“Poisonous gases can build up quickly in confined spaces,” said El Mais.“And if there's too much oxygen or LPG in the air, it can lead to sudden fires or explosions.”

He also encourages residents to install gas leak detectors as an extra layer of protection.

Why summer makes everything riskier

Saleem Ikram, a safety engineer at a facility management company in Jebel Ali, explains that heat causes gas to expand.“This puts stress on cylinder walls, valves, and joints,” he said.“Especially if they are old or not maintained properly.”

“Don't leave gas stoves or grills unattended, and always switch off the regulator when you're done.”

Key summer safety tips



Store cylinders in cool, shaded areas

Keep them upright and on firm surfaces

Never drop, roll, or lay a cylinder on its side

Regularly inspect for leaks, wear, and rust

Install gas leak detectors at home Keep a fire extinguisher nearby