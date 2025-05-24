UAE Mediates Exchange Of 410 Prisoners Of War Between Russia, Ukraine
The UAE on Tuesday announced the success of its mediation efforts between Russia Federation and Ukraine, resulting in a new prisoner exchange involving 205 Ukrainian prisoners and 205 Russian prisoners. This brings the total number of prisoners exchanged between the two countries in these mediations to 4,181.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its gratitude to both the countries for their cooperation in the success of the UAE's mediation efforts, which reflects their trust and appreciation for the UAE's keenness to support all efforts aimed at resolving the crisis between the two countries.
The Ministry stated that with the success of this mediation, the total number of UAE mediations during the crisis has reached 15, stemming from the distinguished relations between the UAE, Russia and Ukraine.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that the UAE will continue its efforts to ensure the success of various efforts to reach a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine and mitigate the humanitarian impact of the crisis, such as the number of refugees and prisoners.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
CommentsNo comment