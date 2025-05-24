UAE Mediates Exchange Of 410 Prisoners Of War Between Russia, Ukraine

The UAE on Tuesday announced the success of its mediation efforts between Russia Federation and Ukraine, resulting in a new prisoner exchange involving 205 Ukrainian prisoners and 205 Russian prisoners. This brings the total number of prisoners exchanged between the two countries in these mediations to 4,181.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its gratitude to both the countries for their cooperation in the success of the UAE's mediation efforts, which reflects their trust and appreciation for the UAE's keenness to support all efforts aimed at resolving the crisis between the two countries.

The Ministry stated that with the success of this mediation, the total number of UAE mediations during the crisis has reached 15, stemming from the distinguished relations between the UAE, Russia and Ukraine.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that the UAE will continue its efforts to ensure the success of various efforts to reach a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine and mitigate the humanitarian impact of the crisis, such as the number of refugees and prisoners.