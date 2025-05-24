X Experiences Widespread Global Outage
Washington: Social media platform, X, experienced a widespread global outage Saturday.
According to Downdetector - a website that tracks disruptions to vital services such as the internet, social media, web hosting platforms, banks, games, entertainment-X users began to report core function errors with the social media platform on Friday, only to worsen on Saturday, with 25,000 incidents reported by users in the United States alone.
This is X's second major technical crisis since the start of the year, as it had experienced a sudden 30 minute-long outage back in March, temporarily paralyzing the ability to interact with posts and send direct messages worldwide.
