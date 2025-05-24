403
Panama's Boca La Caja Halts A New Zoning Proposal -
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) No doubt if you have toured Panama City near the waterfront, you have noticed an area that looks like“the projects” near the ocean surrounded by skyscrapers. That area is called Boca La Caja as pictured in yellow outline above. The Panama City Mayor's Office has assured that no zoning changes will be made in the communities of Boca La Caja and San Sebastián, following concerns expressed by residents in both areas. The clarification comes after residents of Boca La Caja and San Sebastián expressed their opposition to what they considered an attempt to change the zoning to affect their rights to the lands they have occupied for decades. Neighbors reported alleged plans to displace them from the area and devalue their properties, sparking protests and calls to defend their land.
