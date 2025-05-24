Kashmir Seeing 'Snowfall Of Peace' Under BJP: MP Home Minister
Bhopal- Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra could play with snow in Kashmir because the region is witnessing a“snowfall of peace” under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Madhya Pradesh BJP leader and minister Narottam Mishra said on Tuesday.
Gandhi and Priyanka were engaged in a playful snowball fight at the campsite in Shrinagar on the concluding day of his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Monday.
“During the entire yatra, Rahul Gandhi was spreading confusion that threats of bombs and grenades were issued to him in Kashmir. He has forgotten that in Delhi, it is not his government which is in power, but it is the government of Modiji and Amit Shah,” the Madhya Pradesh home minister told reporters.
He said Kashmir had seen“fire” (strife) under the erstwhile regime (of Congress) but peace is prevailing there under the BJP rule.
“Peace prevailing there. That's why photos of the respected brother and sister playing with snow have come. This is a snowfall of peace. There is no atmosphere of firing (golibari) there now,” Mishra said.Read Also Hailstorm Batters South Kashmir's Apple Belt Omar Proposes Tourism Revival Plan At Meet Led By PM
