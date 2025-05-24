Delhi-NCR Rain: City Receives Rain, Intense Wind Flight Operations Hit. Check Indigo Advisory For Travellers
The capital city and the adjoining national capital region (NCR), including Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad saw a change in weather overnight experiencing high-speed winds, heavy rainfall.
Many people took to social media to share latest videos and images.Social Media reaction
A user posted on X (formerly Twitter) sharing video. It said:
“Much anticipated, storm of the decade! Captured this in sector 57, Gurgaon. Winds howling.. crazy rain intensity of 3mm/min, 25-30mm in various areas in no time!”
“Similar storm affecting rest of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad as well. Praying for everyone's safety.”
India MetSky Weather posted on X:
“Intense rains and winds with lightning in East Delhi. Temp dropped from 31.8°C to 23.1°C in just 30 mins. Rainfall accumulation: 29mm till now”.Flight operations, airport operations impacted
Meanwhile, flight operations have also been hit.
“Missed approach, Go around, diversion, holding pattern - @DelhiAirport is going through all these from the past 1hr due to heavy rain, thunderstorm & dust storm.”
Flight operator Indigo took to X (formerly Twitter) to alert travelers about flight delays, recommends fliers to check status.
The Indian Met Department, or IMD, had predicted thunderstorm with rain for Saturday and Sunday, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 37 degrees Celsius.
