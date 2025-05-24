MDMK Leader Vaiko Hits Out At Centre For Withholding RTE Funds In TN, Demands Immediate Release
He urged the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government on Saturday to immediately disburse the funds to enable the commencement of admissions under the scheme.
In a statement, the senior MDMK leader said that the delay has led to legal action, with a case already filed in the Madras High Court over the Centre's inaction.
"During the hearing, the Tamil Nadu government made it clear that the financial responsibility under the RTE Act is to be shared in a 60:40 ratio between the Union and State governments. However, the Centre has not released its share since 2021," Vaiko said.
He alleged that the Union government is using funding as leverage to push states into accepting policies like the New Education Policy (NEP).
"Despite signing various agreements and obligations, the Centre continues to withhold funds. This is nothing short of political coercion," he said.
Vaiko also criticised the Centre for its refusal to release Rs 2,291 crore under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme, a flagship school education programme.
He claimed that the funds were denied because Tamil Nadu declined to adopt the three-language formula proposed by the Union government.
"Such conditions violate the principles of cooperative federalism and target states that resist Central policies," he said.
The MDMK leader accused the BJP government of undermining public education in Tamil Nadu by withholding critical financial support.
"Education is a fundamental right, and no government should deny children their right to learn due to political differences," he asserted.
Vaiko demanded that the Centre immediately release the withheld funds to ensure that school admissions under the RTE Act can proceed without further delay.
He also called on other opposition parties and civil society groups to raise their voices against what he described as "an unjust and anti-democratic act".
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
CommentsNo comment