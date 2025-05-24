Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkish Police Detain 28 Afghan Refugees In Separate Operations


2025-05-24 03:11:28
(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Turkish police arrested 28 Afghan migrants and six suspected traffickers in separate operations, transferring detainees to deportation centers.

Turkish media recently reported that in several separate police operations, 28 Afghan migrants were arrested across different cities in Turkey and transferred to deportation centers.

According to news sources in Turkey, police conducted three simultaneous operations in the city of Sivas, where 22 Afghan migrants without residence permits were detained. In these operations, six Turkish citizens suspected of involvement in human trafficking were also arrested and, following investigations, handed over to judicial authorities.

At the same time, in the city of Kars, six Afghan migrants were identified and detained by police. All detainees have been transferred to special centers for migrants' deportation to undergo legal procedures.

Turkey has increased pressure on undocumented migrants in recent months, intensifying arrest and deportation campaigns. Some Afghan migrants have reported that even those holding legal residence permits have faced mistreatment by security forces.

Since the political changes in Afghanistan, thousands of Afghans have entered Turkey from Iran in hopes of reaching Europe. According to human rights organizations, this migration route is fraught with significant dangers and often accompanied by harsh and violent treatment.

The recent operations underscore Turkey's tightening immigration controls amid ongoing regional instability. While Turkey hosts millions of refugees and migrants, these security measures reflect growing concerns about undocumented migration and human trafficking networks.

However, international human rights groups continue to urge Turkey to ensure humane treatment of migrants and respect for their legal rights, highlighting reports of abuse and calling for safer, more regulated migration pathways.

