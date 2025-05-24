403
Putin Address Russia’s Strong Role in Military Trade
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has acknowledged the country’s robust stature in the international defense trade. He pointed out that Russia’s inclusion in the top five global arms exporters serves as a testament to the reliability and excellence of its weaponry.
“Russia continues to remain among the top five leaders in the global arms market and maintains its leading export positions in many areas,” Putin remarked on Friday during a discussion focused on defense and technological collaboration.
The Russian leader mentioned that the current backlog of international orders for the nation’s military hardware is valued at several tens of billions of dollars.
He urged for a steady expansion in the scale of these overseas sales.
Putin also underscored the importance of enhancing partnerships with other countries. He proposed that beyond delivering specific military assets, Russia should present a comprehensive suite of services to strengthen its foothold in the fiercely contested arms trade.
These additional services, according to him, might involve “technological cooperation and the joint development of advanced models, assistance in their repair and modernization, as well as the supply of spare parts and training of foreign professionals.”
